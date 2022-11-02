Mattress Mack chats exclusively with Derrick Shore, and leaves a message for fans ahead of tonight’s game.

HOUSTON – H-Town legend Jim McIngvale, locally known as “Mattress Mack” spoke exclusively with Derrick Shore to break down the incidents that took place in Philadelphia during Game 3 last night, and leaves a message to both fanbases, ahead of Game 4 tonight.

During the game, Mattress Mack and a few others watched the matchup near the Astros dugout and experienced tons of heckling from Phillies fans. They made comments about Jose Altuve and called the Astros “cheaters,” referencing the World Series win in 2017. “I didn’t say a word the whole night,” he mentions, as he was trying to keep his composure. After dealing with the taunting all night and after the game, he was moved to “Stand up for the Houston Astros and stand up for the city of Houston,” Mattress Mack adds.

He tells Derrick “It’s just a baseball game at the end of the day.” His message to fellow Houstonians is, “Keep the faith, we’ve got a great team, we’re going to win this series in the end, and we will win because we’ve got better players, better coaches, a better owner and a better city.” And to Phillies fans, he says “Live up to your slogan, the City of Brotherly Love.”

The first pitch for tonight’s game is at 7:03pm.