Klein Fire Department Deputy Chief arrested for allegedly punching, grabbing girlfriend

SPRING, Texas – The deputy chief of the Klein Fire Department was arrested for hitting his girlfriend during a dispute, according to court documents.

Michael Joseph Phillips, 62, has been charged with assault of a family member.

According to documents, Phillips injured his girlfriend by punching her and grabbing her arm.

Phillips’ bond was set at $5,000. He has since posted bail.

Documents said Phillips has been ordered to stay away from the victim and not communicate with anyone in her family.

The department has released the following statement on the arrest:

“We are aware of the situation involving Deputy Chief Mike Phillips. Chief Phillips is an active member of the Klein Fire Department who is presently absent from work. His regular duty status will be determined at a later date. While we do not have enough information at this time to comment on this situation, we do not discuss personnel matters nor those that are non-work related.”