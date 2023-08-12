Man accused of possessing numerous images, videos of child porn arrested, charged in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – A man is in the Liberty County Jail and is facing multiple charges after being accused of having numerous images and videos of child pornography on his cell phone.

Joshua Cavazos is charged with possession of child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a child. His bond is set at $2,050,000.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, they received a cyber tip that videos were being uploaded to the internet using a media app that contained videos of child pornography. The site reported the videos to Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC). The cyber tip included two videos that depicted children under the age of 18 engaged in sexual acts.

During the investigation, the user for the media account was found to be Joshua Cavazos and the IP address led to a home located off Road 7002 in the Cleveland area of Liberty County.

Investigators determined that Cavazos had been living at the home on Road 7002 since March and that he had just recently moved back to his parents’ home in Fort Bend County.

When investigators found the address of Cavazos’ parents, they went to the location and spoke with Cavazos where he gave consent to have the data extracted from his cell phone.

After completing the extraction of the cell phone data, numerous videos and images of children engaged in sexual acts were found on his phone. There was enough evidence on Cavazos’ cell phone to get an arrest warrant for the offense of possession of child pornography.

Upon the warrant being signed by a Liberty County Judge, on Monday, August 7, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office was contacted to assist in the execution of the warrant. Cavazos was taken into custody at his parents’ home in Fort Bend County by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office around 10:10 pm, August 7 and transported to the Fort Bend County Jail. On August 8, deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office went to the Fort Bend County Jail and brought Cavazos back to the Liberty County Jail. By the time Cavazos arrived at the jail, an additional warrant was filed on him for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Cavazos could face additional charges as this is still an ongoing investigation.