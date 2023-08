MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Firefighters were watching for hot spots Thursday afternoon after a large grass fire broke out near Magnolia earlier in the day.

The fire sparked in the area of Spur 149 and FM 1488.

Crews said the fire was mostly extinguished as of 4:30 p.m. but they continued monitoring to ensure there were no flare-ups.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen going across FM 1488.