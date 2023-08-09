More customers speak out after Al’s Formal Wear suddenly closes

Customers are still finding out they have been stood up by a Tux Shop and the problem extends beyond Houston.

“Grand total between four and five thousand dollars is what our estimate is at right now. It’s likely we won’t see that money unless something drastically changes,” one customer said.

A Best Man in Nebraska was left looking for a refund and alternatives after shops owned by Dapper and Dashing suddenly closed.

Houston-area customers are seeing this issue via Al’s Formal Wear closing up shop without giving any notice. Some customers reached out to our Re’Chelle Turner after seeing our story.

Allen Formal Wear on Hilcroft Street in southwest Houston has extended services to the wedding parties who need suits for their special day. One Groom has already set up an appointment for this Saturday.

Nicholas Jones and Alexis Hedding are planning their dream wedding and getting ready to tie-the-knot in September.

“We are two people who are younger. We are both working. For the most part, we have paid for our wedding,” Jones said.

Jones and his groomsman paid over $1,600 for their suits from Al’s Formal Wear. The business closed up shop on Sunday leaving many couples in limbo.

“It sucks mainly because everyone works for their money. I have guys who paid for their suits, and they are not able to receive it, and they are out the money,” he said.

Dapper and Dashing, the parent company that owns Al’s also closed up Tip Top Tux. Matt Chamberlain showed up to a location in Nebraska and the doors were locked.

“No announcement, no phone number, and nothing on the website,” he said. “No notice. So it’s a bit of a problem.”

KPRC 2 has reached out to Dapper and Dashing multiple times.

Many couples like Jones are planning their next move and hoping for a refund.

“I think if we were to try and get our money back, it would be a hassle with the way they closed. And we don’t really know what’s going on,” he said.

Nichols says he is grateful for businesses like Allen Johnson Formal Wear who is helping out.

Men’s Wearhouse has also come forward to assist any customers impacted by the sudden closing this week of Dapper & Dashing and its owned banners, which include Al’s Formal Wear, Tip Top Tux, American Commodore, and Savvi Formal Wear.

When the retailer began hearing from local customers scrambling to find suit rental options following the news of Dapper & Dashing’s closures, the Men’s Wearhouse team jumped into action to support by:

· Inviting them to visit their local Men’s Wearhouse store where expertly trained associates can fit them for a suit or tuxedo rental.

· Honoring customers’ deposits with any Dapper & Dashing location. Simply show the receipt and Men’s Wearhouse will honor their deposit, up to $60.