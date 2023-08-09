Houston store, Allen Johnson Formal Wear, offering services to wedding parties affected by Al’s Formal Store closing

After Al’s Formal Wear suddenly closed up shop, a local business is stepping up to help bridal parties get their tuxedos and suits for their special day. Allen Johnson Formal Wear on Hilcroft Street is offering special price packages.

HOUSTON – After Al’s Formal Wear suddenly closed up shop, a local business is stepping up to help bridal parties get their tuxedos and suits for their special day. Allen Johnson Formal Wear on Hilcroft Street is offering special price packages.

Owner Latanya Johnson has always had a passion for making sure the groom is taken care of. She spent over 20 years working as the district manager for Al’s Formal Wear.

She understands how important it is to make sure customers are taken care of, especially during the wedding planning process.

Johnson is the CEO and her business has been around since 2019. She’s all about catering to the groom.

“We do carry Ike Behar, Michael Kors, Kenneth Cole,” she said.

Her shop offers rentals, sales, and custom options.

“We have the largest selection of men’s formal wear that comes in modern, slim, and ultra slim fit. We also cater to the bigger guys. Our sizes range from boys’ size 3 to a men’s size 70 so we can cater to all shapes and sizes,” Johnson said.

Now she is stepping up to help people like Rangadadi and his son.

“I’m very grateful and happy there are other alternatives,” he said.

Rangadadi rented a suit from Al’s Formal Wear for a wedding coming up this Saturday. The business closed up shop without any notice leaving customers scrambling to find something else. The parent company, Dapper and Dashing is not answering phone calls or responding to emails.

“It was terrible. We had paid for it, and we are not getting our tuxedo for rental. We came here to hurry and try to get ourselves re-suited,” Rangadadi said.

Johnson is extending her services to the wedding parties affected by the closure. She is honoring customers with package prices and getting them taken care of if they bring in their registration or receipts.

“It’s unfortunate that they had to go through this, and it’s always a trying time to plan a wedding as it is. This should be one less worry that they have to deal with and we just want to take the ease off of those guys,” she said.

To make an appointment with Johnson, call 713.338.9647 or send an email to sales@allenjohnson.co

Men’s Wearhouse has come forward to assist any customers impacted by the sudden closing this week of Dapper & Dashing and its owned banners, which include Al’s Formal Wear, Tip Top Tux, American Commodore, and Savvi Formal Wear.

When the retailer began hearing from local customers scrambling to find suit rental options following the news of Dapper & Dashing’s closures, the Men’s Wearhouse team jumped into action to support by:

· Inviting them to visit their local Men’s Wearhouse store where expertly trained associates can fit them for a suit or tuxedo rental.

· Honoring customers’ deposits with any Dapper & Dashing location. Simply show the receipt and Men’s Wearhouse will honor their deposit, up to $60.

· Waiving all rush order fees, to make sure customers get the look they need - when they need it.

· Offering access to Wedding Wingman, an integrated concierge service that streamlines the wedding planning process for grooms and their partners with expert guidance and inspiration.