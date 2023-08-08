Burn ban issued for unincorporated Harris County in effort to reduce potential of wildfires

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Commissioner’s Court approved a burn ban for the unincorporated county on Tuesday due to the extreme heat, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said in a news release.
Officials said 168 other Texas counties are already under a burn ban, including Galveston, Waller, Chambers and Liberty counties.
“The burn ban is in place to reduce the potential of a devastating wildfire happening in our community,” said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen. “The excessive heat conditions we have been experiencing and lack of rain have elevated KBDI levels and vegetation fuels. The safety of Harris County is in our proactive actions- let’s heed the ban, reduce risks, and protect our community.”
No outdoor burning is allowed, unless it’s done in an enclosure that keeps all of the flames inside. The following practices are allowed: outdoor activities approved by the TCEQ, approved ceremonial fires, backyard barbecues, welding and other jobs that follow the county fire code rules.
“Violation of the ban is a class “c” misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $500 fine. In addition, any person who starts a fire that causes damage to property without the owner’s consent may be charged with reckless damage or destruction, a class c misdemeanor, or arson, a felony,” the Fire Marshal’s Office said.
Follow these tips to protect your home from wildfires during this sweltering summer.
- Do not burn on “red flag” or windy days, and think twice before burning outdoors when KBDI approaches 700 or more.
- LPG tanks should be far enough away from buildings for valves to be shut off in case of fire. Keep the area around the tank clear of flammable vegetation.
- Store gasoline in an approved safety can away from occupied buildings.
- All combustibles such as firewood, wooden picnic tables, boats, and stacked lumber should be kept away from structures.
- Clear roof surfaces and gutters regularly to avoid the build-up of flammable materials such as leaves and other debris.
- Remove branches from trees to a height of 15 feet or more.
- In rural areas, clear a fuel break of at least three times the fuel length around all structures.
- Have fire tools handy such as a ladder long enough to reach your roof, a shovel, a rake, and a bucket or two for water.
- Place connected garden hoses on all sides of your home for emergency use.
- Assure you and your family know all emergency exits from your home.