Crosby ISD among several Houston-area school districts returning to school Monday

CROSBY, Texas – Students at Crosby Independent School District are ready to return to school Monday morning.

But this year, the district is debuting a change in its schedule: they become the first in Harris County to adopt a four-day school week.

District officials said they moved to a four-day week to help recruit and retain quality teachers.

The district has seen improvement, as recruitment of certified teachers has risen up to 70% compared to last year.

The four-day school week does not start immediately, though. The district will start the year with a five-day school week this month, then transition to a four-day week after September.

Teachers and staff will work one day a month.

To make up for time, district officials added an additional 25 minutes to the school day.

Other school districts beginning their school include New Caney ISD, Ezzell ISD, Groveton ISD, Hardin ISD, Hull-Daisetta ISD, and Leggett ISD.

