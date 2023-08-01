Securing Schools: Bill Spencer tests 4 devices designed to protect children in a classroom

The school year is creeping up on us and we’re working to help get you all Classroom Ready!

In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, parents, teachers, and school districts are working to find ways to keep classrooms secure.

KPRC 2 Investigates’ Bill Spencer tested four devices designed to keep active shooters from entering your child’s classroom.

Find out which devices worked, how cost-effective they are to purchase, and where to find them.

Do you have a question about school safety or other school-related issues? Send it to us using the form below and we’ll work to get you answers.