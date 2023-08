HOUSTON – The first day of school is almost here for many Houston-area districts, but when is everyone going back?

Take a look at the comprehensive graphic below to make sure you’re Classroom Ready for the first day. If it’s too soon, you may need to get those school supplies expedited, y’all.

Also, be sure to send us your back-to-school questions! Submit your question here or text “CLASSROOM” to 1-866-996-5772 and we will work to find answers.