19-year-old Spring woman missing after leaving Galveston’s Pleasure Pier

GALVESTON, Texas – A 19-year-old woman from Spring is missing after leaving Galveston’s Pleasure Pier Friday.

According to the Galveston Police Department, they were dispatched to the 2200 block of Seawall Boulevard at approximately 9:20 p.m. Friday on a report of a missing person.

Officers learned that 19-year-old Amtul Momin had left the Galveston Pleasure Pier at approximately 7:30 p.m. on her way to her vehicle parked in the 2300 block of Seawall Boulevard. She arrived at her vehicle, but has not been seen since. Police said some of Momin’s belongings were found near her vehicle.

If anyone has seen her or knows of her whereabouts, you are urged to call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3628 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.