CYPRESS, Texas – Two people are dead following a crash involving a golf cart and SUV in the Cypress area Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a deadly crash in the 10999 block of Greenhouse and Towne Lake around 4 a.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two of the three people who were on the golf cart are dead and the third person has been hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver of an SUV stayed on the scene, according to deputies.