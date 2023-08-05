91º
Hundreds attend Houston Mayor’s Back 2 School Festival

T.J. Parker, Reporter

Tags: Classroom Ready, Education, Back To School
Mayor Sylvester Turner hosts a back-to-school event.

HOUSTON – As the new school year approaches, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Shell partnered to get students ready to go back to the classroom with the Mayor’s Back to School Festival.

Hundreds of families came out to the George R. Brown Convention Center Saturday for the event.

Its the 13th year for the festival. Families got the opportunity to connect with a wide range of health and social services offered by community agencies. On top of that, there were different vendors and 25,000 backpacks with school supplies were handed out.

Organizers said this event is important for so many families across the Houston-area.

“I just talked to a woman yesterday who was telling me that just for a carton of crayons it’s $2.57. That’s a lot of money especially if you’re like in a free lunch program so this will get you started,” said Debbie Elliot-Griffin with the Mayor’s Office of Special Events.

As the countdown to the new school year continues, families who came out to the fest said they’re grateful for it.

“This saves us a lot of money and time and the resources that’s the main priority as a mom,” Honest Castro said.

The event ends at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

About the Author:

T.J. Parker joined KPRC 2 in June 2023 and is happy to be back in Houston. Before coming back to the Lone Star State, T.J. was a reporter in Miami at WSVN Channel 7. There he covered all things up and down the south Florida coast.

