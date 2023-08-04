Constable disrupts illegal parking lot takeover event in SE Houston; New bill expected to remedy the issue

Parking lot/street takeovers are a familiar sight for most residents in the Houston area. Drivers and event attendees typically pick a vacant area to show off different vehicles or perform certain tricks from behind the wheel.

Just one problem, it’s illegal.

Not only is it illegal, it’s extremely dangerous for those driving and those on the sidelines watching.

Harris County Precinct 2 Constable Jerry Garcia takes the issue seriously.

“We definitely want to get a handle on it these people. They’re doing bad things and usually what’s involved is drugs, alcohol, and weapons,” Constable Garcia said.

Last Sunday, three patrol units from Garcia’s department arrived within seven minutes of being alerted about a parking lot takeover in the 9900 block of Kleckley Drive.

“We conducted a traffic stop and wrote several citations,” Constable Garcia said.

Among those citations was an open container violation.

Empty beer bottles, broken parking pylons, and skid marks cover the parking lot.

Garcia said he is looking forward to Sept.1, 2023. That is when two new laws, HB 2899 and HB 1442, go into effect that will allow law enforcement to immediately impound vehicles and confiscate personal property, tied to street racing.

