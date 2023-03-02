Authorities battling street, parking lot takeovers in Harris County

HOUSTON – This Thursday, three of Harris County’s top law-enforcement officials will pass on a warning to those planning “street takeovers” and “parking lot takeovers” in Harris County.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event.

According to a news release, police, sheriff’s deputies and prosecutors have an array of tools available to prevent and punish those involved in dangerous events like those seen recently in Austin and here in Houston.

Watch the livestream Thursday afternoon and check back here for more details as they become available.