‘Things can go wrong quickly’: Multiple people arrested after deputies break up parking lot meetup involving more than 200 vehicles

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Multiple people were arrested after deputies say more than 200 drivers were involved in a parking lot meet-up in Harris County Saturday night.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies learned of the meet-up taking place at a parking lot in the area and immediately shut it down.

Among those arrested was a man who had a 13-year-old in his vehicle. That man was charged with child endangerment.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the meetups are oftentimes organized in minutes and can attract hundreds of people. He said, “ordinary motorists and pedestrians risk their lives if they stumble upon the chaos.”

It’s not clear how many drivers were arrested and what charges they will face.