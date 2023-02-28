68º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘Things can go wrong quickly’: Multiple people arrested after deputies break up parking lot meetup involving more than 200 vehicles

A man was charged with child endangerment after police say he had a 13-year-old in his vehicle during the meet-up

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Crime
FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Multiple people were arrested after deputies say more than 200 drivers were involved in a parking lot meet-up in Harris County Saturday night.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies learned of the meet-up taking place at a parking lot in the area and immediately shut it down.

Among those arrested was a man who had a 13-year-old in his vehicle. That man was charged with child endangerment.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the meetups are oftentimes organized in minutes and can attract hundreds of people. He said, “ordinary motorists and pedestrians risk their lives if they stumble upon the chaos.”

It’s not clear how many drivers were arrested and what charges they will face.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email