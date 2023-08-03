Crews continue to work on new international terminal at Bush Intercontinental Airport

Construction is continuing on the new Terminal D at Bush Intercontinental Airport. The $1.4 billion dollar project will be home to the new international terminal.

HOUSTON – Construction is continuing on the new Terminal D at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The $1.4 billion dollar project will be home to the new international terminal.

Airport officials are making significant progress and hope to have a big portion of the project complete by the end of 2024.

A video from the Houston Airports shows a small clip of the ongoing construction at Terminal D inside the Bush Intercontinental Airport.

“We have new seating. New furniture going into the existing Terminal D,” Melissa Correa said.

Melissa Correa is a spokesperson for the Houston Airports and said crews are also working to increase the parking capacity at Bush.

“We are building additional parking spaces on the top of the Terminal C parking garage. More than 700 new parking spaces are going to be coming soon. As people move in and out of Bush Intercontinental Airport, they are going to start and see these buildings come to life,” Correa said.

The new international terminal will also feature passenger boarding bridges at the Terminal D West-Pier. Workers are already adding glass panels which will bring in more sunlight to the structure.

Travelers like Aishling Dumas are excited about the new international terminal but said she would like to see improvement to the passenger pick up areas.

“I think they are making progress and I feel like they are doing a good job. It’s an international airport so thank goodness we have an airport that reflects that. Lots of good foods, restaurants, that part is improving, out here not so much,” Dumas said.

Airport officials realize that traffic and construction can be frustrating, but they are also urging travelers to build time into their schedule.

On top of the construction, more than 15 million are expected to fly through Bush and Hobby between Memorial and Labor Day.

Officials said the new international terminal will be able to handle more and bigger international planes. There are also plans to add more lanes to the TSA security point.

People will be able to feel Houston inside the terminal because of this project.