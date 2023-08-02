98º
Man who removed handcuffs, escaped arrest near HCSO substation back in custody

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

A suspect who was being taken into custody was able to remove his handcuffs and escape at some point during his arrest on Monday, officials reported.

HOUSTONDeputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect who escaped custody near the HCSO substation has been arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Braden Findley, 20, was arriving at the HCSO substation with a deputy on Clay Road when authorities said he removed his handcuffs and fled custody on Monday.

Authorities said Finley was arrested in the 2300 block of Wigmaker Drive for felony violation of a protective order/retaliation and was in the process of being transported to the substation.

Deputies did not say where the arrest took place.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

