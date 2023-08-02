Man charged after being accused of stabbing girlfriend and puppy to death in northeast Houston

A man was charged with murder on Tuesday after being accused of stabbing his girlfriend and her puppy to death in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON – A man was charged with murder on Tuesday after being accused of stabbing his girlfriend and her puppy to death in northeast Houston.

Marques Potts, 58, was arrested in the murder of Melissa Fowler. He has a lengthy criminal record and pleaded guilty to stabbing another woman in 2021. The stabbing happened at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Sakowitz Street on July 29.

Authorities have video that captured some of the incident.

According to a warrant, police said they saw Potts break into Fowler’s apartment around 6:30 p.m. with a tool.

Then, Fowler went into her apartment around 20 minutes later. She later fell into the hallway outside of the apartment and had several injuries on her chest. Police said Potts pulled her back inside while she tried to hold onto the door.

Potts then left the apartment around 7 p.m.

Authorities said the woman was stabbed in the back and her chest, and her dog was also stabbed to death and found in her bathtub.

Law enforcement also found bloody knives inside the apartment near Fowler’s body.

On the night of the crime, an employee at the apartments said they heard a woman screaming for help.

The sounds were coming from an apartment. According to a warrant, the employee went to the apartment and knocked but no one answered. They left and later returned to the apartment and saw what appeared to be a man cleaning blood from the hallway floor.

The employee told police the man said he beat the woman. The employee then called authorities.

A witness also saw the footage of the incident and identified the suspect as Potts.