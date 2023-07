HOUSTON – Houston police said a woman was found stabbed to death in northeast Houston Saturday.

It happened around 7:12 p.m. in the 2400 block of Sakowitz Street.

Officers responded to an assault call and found the woman dead with multiple stab wounds.

Police believe this to be a case of domestic violence as the woman’s boyfriend is the suspect and he fled from the scene.

Authorities are working to obtain a warrant for the suspect.