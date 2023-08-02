Harris County authorities aim to put deputy constables on patrol in school districts in effort to improve student safety

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said he is going to assign many deputy constables to school districts to help improve student safety this school year.

Herman is holding a news conference on Wednesday to discuss his plans. Precinct 4 will be meeting with police chiefs from Spring Independent School District, Klein Independent School District, Cy-Fair Independent School District, Humble Independent School District, and Aldine Independent School District, which are in this precinct.

This year, Harris County Precinct 4 will be the leading law enforcement agency monitoring Tomball ISD. During Wednesday’s meeting, authorities will go over school safety and how they can work together during the new school year.

“The safety of our children is everyone’s main concern and priority. Together as in years past, law enforcement will work together to attain these goals,” Herman said.

Humble and Klein ISD begin school next week.