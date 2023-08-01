Lambo is a no-go: Montgomery County Pct. 5 pulls plug on auction for seized black-on-black Lamborghini

MAGNOLIA, Texas – If you were looking to buy a seized black-on-black Lamborghini from Montgomery County Precinct 5 on Wednesday, we have some unfortunate news.

The Office of Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable Chris Jones announced Tuesday it cannot sell the 2013 Lamborghini Aventador at this time.

The Office of Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable Chris Jones will auction a seized black-on-black 2013 Lamborghini Aventador on Wednesday, August 2. (Montgomery County Precinct 5)

According to Precinct 5, the department received a writ of mandamus from Judge Gordon Goodman with the First District Court of Appeals Houston saying they cannot auction the vehicle.

The constables said they weren’t sure why the writ was issued, but but their best guess is that someone else has a judgement on the original owner of the vehicle.

What is a writ of mandamus?

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a writ of mandamus is issued by a superior court commanding the performance of a specified official act or duty. A writ of mandamus requires a review of a decision when the party cannot immediately appeal.