Need a new ride? Harris County Precinct 5 to auction off seized black-on-black Lamborghini

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Need a new ride? Harris County Precinct 5 is auctioning off a black Lamborghini (Harris County Precinct 5)

MAGNOLIA, Texas – Are you in need of a new vehicle? If so, you’re in luck!

The Office of Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Chris Jones will auction a seized black-on-black 2013 Lamborghini Aventador on Wednesday, August 2.

According to Jones, the car will be sold as-is for cash to the highest bidder in Magnolia at 35523 FM 149. The auction is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

All bidders must be registered with the officer conducting the sale by the time it begins, Precinct 5 said.

Does this look like a car you would drive? Let us know in the comments.

