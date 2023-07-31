Houston activates heat emergency plan as city expects sweltering temperatures; here are tips to stay safe this summer

HOUSTON – As a heat wave moves into Houston, city officials are activating Houston’s Public Health Heat Emergency Plan.
There will be a heat advisory through Tuesday evening and high temperatures are expected the rest of the week.
Where to go if you need relief
People may seek air-conditioning in city multi-service centers and libraries during normal business hours. The Central Library downtown is unavailable as a cooling center, a news release from the Houston Health Department said.
Gymnasiums are open Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and non-gymnasiums from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. To find the nearest cooling center location or an air-conditioned city facility, people can call 3-1-1 for more information.
Community centers operated by the Houston Parks and Recreation Department will open to the public after the conclusion of daily programming for enrolled participants.
Anyone without air conditioning can seek shelter at any of the following city buildings designated as cooling centers during the heat emergency. People without adequate transportation to a designated cooling center can call 3-1-1 to request a free ride.
Those who are 55 years old and older, younger than 4 years old, suffering from a chronic illness, overweight, or taking certain medications should stay inside from 1-5 p.m. These are the warmest hours in the day.
What is the Public Health Heat Emergency Plan?
The Public Health Heat Emergency Plan is activated when the city begins to experience excessive heat. It is activated when a heat advisory or an excessive heat warning is expected to last two or more days.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:
- Weakness
- Dizziness
- Excessive sweating
- Cool or moist skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Muscle cramps, and
- Fast and weak pulse
A throbbing headache, red, hot, and dry skin (no longer sweating), extremely high body temperature (above 103°), nausea or vomiting, confusion, loss of consciousness and a rapid, strong pulse are signs of heat stroke. If these symptoms occur, you’re urged to call 9-1-1 immediately and try to lower the person’s body temperature until help arrives.
To avoid a heat stroke, health officials suggest the following precautions:
- Increase water consumption: Drink lots of liquids but avoid beverages with caffeine, alcohol, or large amounts of sugar because they can result in the loss of body fluid.
- Conduct outdoor work or exercise in the early morning or evening: People that are not used to working or exercising in hot temps are encouraged to slowly and gradually increase heat exposure over several weeks.
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that permits the evaporation of perspiration.
- Do not leave infants, children, senior citizens or pets unattended in a parked vehicle: Avoid doing this even if the windows are cracked open. Check to make sure everyone is out of your vehicle and don’t overlook children who may have fallen asleep.
- Wear hats to help prevent sunburn as well as heat-related illness: Also apply sunscreen, which protects from the sun’s harmful rays and reduces the risk of sunburn.
- Seek accommodations in air-conditioned facilities
- Take frequent cool baths or showers: Do this especially if your home has no A/C.