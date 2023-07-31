Houston activates heat emergency plan as city expects sweltering temperatures; here are tips to stay safe this summer

HOUSTON – As a heat wave moves into Houston, city officials are activating Houston’s Public Health Heat Emergency Plan.

There will be a heat advisory through Tuesday evening and high temperatures are expected the rest of the week.

Where to go if you need relief

People may seek air-conditioning in city multi-service centers and libraries during normal business hours. The Central Library downtown is unavailable as a cooling center, a news release from the Houston Health Department said.

Gymnasiums are open Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and non-gymnasiums from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. To find the nearest cooling center location or an air-conditioned city facility, people can call 3-1-1 for more information.

Community centers operated by the Houston Parks and Recreation Department will open to the public after the conclusion of daily programming for enrolled participants.

Anyone without air conditioning can seek shelter at any of the following city buildings designated as cooling centers during the heat emergency. People without adequate transportation to a designated cooling center can call 3-1-1 to request a free ride.

Those who are 55 years old and older, younger than 4 years old, suffering from a chronic illness, overweight, or taking certain medications should stay inside from 1-5 p.m. These are the warmest hours in the day.

What is the Public Health Heat Emergency Plan?

The Public Health Heat Emergency Plan is activated when the city begins to experience excessive heat. It is activated when a heat advisory or an excessive heat warning is expected to last two or more days.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Weakness

Dizziness

Excessive sweating

Cool or moist skin

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps, and

Fast and weak pulse

A throbbing headache, red, hot, and dry skin (no longer sweating), extremely high body temperature (above 103°), nausea or vomiting, confusion, loss of consciousness and a rapid, strong pulse are signs of heat stroke. If these symptoms occur, you’re urged to call 9-1-1 immediately and try to lower the person’s body temperature until help arrives.

To avoid a heat stroke, health officials suggest the following precautions: