Heat warnings are back in Houston!

A Sizzling Forecast:

What’s new this morning is Houston is under an excessive heat warning through Thursday at 10pm. The heat index will climb between 110 and 115 degrees this afternoon. Our coastal cities and northern cities are still under a heat advisory with feels like temps 105-110 degrees. Hang in there, this heat isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon.

Forecast for Wednesday in Houston

4pm Wednesday forecast

99 degrees through Friday with a heat index between 110-115 degrees

10-Day Forecast:

Every day this week we will see dangerous heat with heat alerts likely through next week. Make sure you take precautions from the heat. Remember, heat-related illnesses can be serious and even life-threatening. If you experience symptoms such as dizziness, rapid heartbeat, confusion, nausea, or headache, it’s crucial to seek medical attention immediately. Stay hydrated, seek shade/air conditioning, take frequent breaks and pace yourself if you must be outside.

What to expect through Friday of next week

Here’s some tips on how to stay safe in this extreme heat.

Hydration is key.

It’s important to protect your pets from the heat. If you cannot keep your hand on the concrete for seven seconds it is too hot for your animals paws! Walk them on the grass.

If you are hot, so are your pets.

Tracking the Tropics:

There is only one area of storms in the Atlantic Ocean that has a chance to become our next tropical system. It will not affect the United States. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.