Pasadena apartment complex damaged by Friday fire is no stranger to flames

PASADENA, Texas – A devastating fire happened at an apartment complex in Pasadena Friday. The complex is no stranger to flames.

Dozens of units were turned into rubble in Friday’s fire at the Veranda Village Apartments. Fortunately, no one was injured, but families were left without homes.

“People have children. There are elderly people there and everyone needs a home,” said Christina Figueroa.

Chief Fire Marshall David Brannon said the apartment complex has had multiple fires in the past. KPRC 2 found there were at least two other fires. One was in 2021, where a husband and wife were injured. A man’s cats did not survive.

At this time, the cause of Friday’s fire is still under investigation.

Besides fires, tenants have had other concerns. Christina Figueroa said management recently moved her to a different complex the company owns.

“The lights at night would go out, have a black out. It would last sometimes for two days. Or sometimes our water wouldn’t work, we wouldn’t have pressure,” said Figueroa.

Crystal Deleon said her friend escaped the flames on Friday. Deleon just moved out two weeks ago.

“Their AC don’t work, lights don’t work. They had me with no AC, no lights for three to four months,” said Deleon.

Some residents told KPRC 2 they do not have running water following the fire. KPRC 2 tried to reach apartment management but did not hear back.

The Red Cross said they are assisting 15 families financially. 24 units were affected but nine of those were vacant.