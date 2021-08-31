Husband, wife injured in massive apartment fire that affected around 20 units, officials say

Firefighters are working to put out a fire at an apartment complex in Pasadena, firefighters said.

PASADENA, Texas – Firefighters are working to put out a fire at an apartment complex in Pasadena, firefighters said.

The fire broke out around 4:41 a.m. Tuesday at the Veranda Village apartment complex on Shaver Street near Pampa Street, authorities said.

According to Chief Fire marshal David Brannon, firefighters arrived at the complex to find a heavy fire spreading.

Brannon said a husband was on the scene and had been burned trying to get his wife out of the apartment. Firefighters were able to find her inside and get her out. She was flown to a hospital, Brannon said.

According to Brannon, firefighters are calculating that 20 units were affected by the fire. Brannon said firefighters had to fight flames that were shooting out of second-story windows and about 15 to 20 feet into the air.

Officials said the fire started on the first floor and spread all the way through the roof. Brannon said they are still working on identifying the cause of the fire.

The apartment complex has caught on fire before several years ago, Brannon said.