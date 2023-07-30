Mattison Avenue Salon Suites and Spa air conditioning under repairs

SUGAR LAND, Texas – KPRC 2 first told you about the air conditioning issues at the Mattison Avenue Salon Suites and Spa in The Sugarland Town Square on July 12th.

Stylists said the air conditioner has not been working for nearly a month. KPRC 2 spotted workers fixing the air conditioner on Saturday.

Mattison Avenue management told KPRC 2 they are in the second round of a $75,000 repair. They said there was an electrical issue in the middle of the repair and they are waiting on a electrician. Officials said the salon owners have been given a three week rent credit for the days the air conditioner has not been fully functioning.

The stylists have their individual businesses, but rent rooms from Mattison Avenue Salon Suites and Spa. They said it gets very stuffy and hot when using hot tools and serving their clients. Many have had to buy fans. This has put them out thousands of dollars. They’ve had to cancel appointments. The stylists told KPRC 2 a nearby business did offer them a space to accommodate their clients, but now they are paying two rents.

“It’s a break even situation because that money you’ve forgiving us is money that we’re going to have to take to rent elsewhere. So the money that I was forgiven was just to cover the money lost really,” said Stylist Lina Corona.

The stylists said they hope the repairs made on Saturday will be a permanent fix this time.