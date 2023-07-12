‘It’s so embarrassing’: Sugar Land salon losing income after cancellations due to broken air conditioner

SUGAR LAND – Business owners at the Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa are struggling to keep their cool after the air conditioner in the building went out earlier this week.

“It gets to like 96 degrees in here, “said tenant Brittany Runge.

Runge owns and operates the Aura Luxe Salon and said the warm, stuffy temperatures are forcing stylists and business owners to cancel appointments and lose income they depend on to make ends meet.

She told KPRC 2 the building has been without air conditioning for three days.

“Every day is like a thousand or two thousand dollars, so we’ve lost a lot,” said Runge.

Several tenants said they filed complaints with the management team at the Sugar Land Town Square salon who tried putting up temporary cooling units in the building to help.

Unfortunately, tenants said not even some of the cooling units were working.

“I brought that portable A/C thing which I don’t think I’m supposed to have in here, but I got to work and then the two fans,” Runge said.

Stylist and business owners Codie Robles said she’s just recently began renting space at the location but said the air conditioning has gone out twice in that time.

“It’s so embarrassing and so unprofessional at the same time. This is our livelihood this is how we pay for our families; this is how we pay our bills,” Robles said

KPRC 2 reached out to the Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa.

They said they are working to fix the problem and have ordered the part needed to do so but admitted it could be up to four days before it arrives.

Their spokesman told KPRC they will also be offering their clients a free week worth of rent in order to try and make things right.