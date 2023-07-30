80º
Man dies after being shot in chest, 2 hospitalized in shooting at southwest Houston pub

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department

HOUSTON – A man died after he was shot in the chest, and two others were hospitalized after an argument at a pub led to a shooting on Sunday in southwest Houston.

Authorities are still looking for a suspect.

Houston Police Lt. I. Izaguirre said officers were called to the scene due to the incident around 2 a.m. to Hunter’s Pub in the 10500 block of South Post Oak Road.

There was an argument inside of the bar that later moved near the door of the business.

Police said a man took out a gun and shot a 35-year-old man in the chest, who died at the scene.

The suspect fired two more shots that struck a second person in the hip and a third person in the foot. They were taken to the hospital and expected to survive.

Police are still looking for the man who fired the shots, but they have significant information to help them locate him.

Authorities are still investigating.

