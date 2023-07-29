92º
Shots fired during pursuit between off-duty Harris County deputy, suspect seen breaking into car in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department said shots were fired during a pursuit between an off-duty Harris County deputy and a suspect who the deputy saw breaking into a vehicle in southwest Houston Saturday.

According to police, the off-duty deputy saw the person breaking into a vehicle in the 5800 block of Burlinghall Drive near Westbury at around 12:02 p.m. Saturday.

A pursuit took place and shots were fired from the suspect and the off-duty deputy during the pursuit. The shots were fired on Beaudry Drive. No one was hurt in the incident.

Police said the suspect managed to escape during the pursuit.

