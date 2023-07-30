‘Let’s go party’: The life-sized Dreamhouse Café awaits at Popfancy Pops in west Houston

HOUSTON – The Popfancy Dessert Bar in west Houston is inviting all dolls to the its Dreamhouse Boutique Café inspired by Barbie.

The special and free pop-up event will last from July 28- Aug. 20 from 1-10 p.m. All ages are welcome. The location is at 9393 Bellaire Boulevard and it is being turned into a life-sized dollhouse.

At the café people can enjoy a special menu, DJ, special photo opportunities, trivia nights and more. People can walk in Monday-Thursdays, but reservations are recommended on weekends when they tend to be busier.

Some of the items on the menu will be super pink like the Pretty in Prink and Hot Doll Summer drinks. You can also try the Mermaid Tales ice cream and other sweet desserts like croissants.

The café is encouraging people to go all out with their outfits in honor of Barbie.

To get a fastpass reservation, go here.

