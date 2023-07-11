Houston is a ‘Barbie’ World: All the Barbie-inspired pink fun you can find in Bayou City ahead of movie premiere

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

HOUSTON – The “Barbie” movie is coming to Houston theaters -- and theaters across the country -- on July 21, and -- ahead of that day -- Houston businesses are coming out in a big pink way to celebrate the movie’s arrival.

Here are some of the pink things popping up across town.

But before we get to all that -- here is a trailer for the movie:

Want to look like Barbie?

Hemline Woodway, CityCentre or Heights has some elements to build the ultimate Barbie wardrobe. Barbie’s closet could include these fun pieces:

Mylo Pink Vinyl Heels, $180, from Hemline Woodway, Centre or Heights (Hemline)

Marbella One Piece Swimsuit - $190 (Hemline)

Hausen Kelly Dress - $172 (Hemline)

Eat like Barbie

Set your table as if you’re living in Barbie’s Dream House. Lerant sells a plethora of pink tableware including napkins, tablecloths, plates and more. Some highlights include:

Sea Stone Pink Napkin Rings - $19 each (Lerant)

Oriente Italiano Porpora Dinner Plates- $165 each (Lerant)

Rosalie Hobnail Tall Jug- $133 (Lerant)

Get glam like Barbie

Adorn yourself in pink jewelry, just as Barbie would. Here are some pink-infused choices from Shaftel Diamonds.

Oval Cut Pink Spinel Cocktail Ring - $13,195 (Shaftel Diamonds)

Pink Sapphire Rose Gold Band- $1,295 (Shaftel Diamonds)

Pink Sapphire and Diamond Flower Pendant- $7,725 (Shaftel Diamonds)

New Australian café, Citizens of Montrose has the “Margot Robbie (Barbie Bowl),” which consists of dragonfruit, orange, lemon and agave, topped with apple, strawberry, pineapple, coconut and bee pollen. It is a hot pink color. Actress and “Barbie” star Margo Robbie is from Australia, adding another great touch to the Aussie café. Promoters suggest enjoying it with a Velvet Latte (a wellness latte) for the perfect pink pairing.

Margot Robbie (Barbie Bowl) (Citizens of Montrose)

Velvet Latte (Citizens of Montrose)

Badolina Bakery is known for their beautiful desserts, and their Raspberry Rose Cake could be fun for “Barbie” celebrations. Customers can choose a cloud, origami, heart, pearls, waves or desert for the shape. You can customize the color to various shades of pink. Place your order 24 hours in advance.

Raspberry Rose Cake from Badolina Bakery (Badolina Bakery)

Raspberry Rose Cake from Badolina Bakery (Badolina Bakery)

Green Fork and Straw has three locations in the Houston area. It has a Barbie-inspired drink called “Beautifull” - a hot pink smoothie consisting of seasonal berries, pineapple, mango, banana, lime, mint and cashew milk. The chain’s newest Houston-area location is in River Oaks and opens on July 10.

Beautifull smoothie from Green Fork and Straw (Green Fork and Straw)

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party at Heights and Co. Sip on the Raspberry Lychee Margarita, The Salted Watermelon, Strawberry Sbagliato Spritz or the H&C Spritz, all in a lovely shade of pink. See them in order below.

Raspberry Lychee Margarita (Heights and Co.)

The Salted Watermelon (Heights and Co.)

Strawberry Sbagliato Spritz (Heights and Co.)

H&C Spritz (Heights and Co.)

New Montrose restaurant, Picnik, is calling Barbie and Ken with their signature Pitaya Margarita. It consists of tequila, dragonfruit, raw honey and lime.

Known for flavorful and fun cocktails, Monkeys Tail, is a must every season. One summer cocktail stands out in Barbie’s world: the Basil Sandia Gimlet. The drink is made of gin, rum, watermelon juice, lime, simple syrup and basil.