PHOTOS: Hold it - let’s really LOOK at that ‘Barbie’ premiere💗

Margot Robbie at the "Barbie" World Premiere in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023.

The World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall happened on Saturday in Los Angeles and we’re sorting through the bedazzled and pink-ified looks to pick out our favorites.

The entire event and the “Barbie” movie, in general, has us singing this number from the movie “Funny Face” on repeat. Feel free to play it as you read and look. 💗💗💗💗💗

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party

Could Margot Robbie BE anymore perfect for this role? LOVE the classic “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie look they’ve obviously been waiting to roll out for the premiere.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic,) (2023 FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Color, color everywhere

Love how everyone wore colorful things to this premiere. It’s a fresh thing. No one took it too seriously like they often do at the Academy Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Kate McKinnon attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

SO. MUCH. GLAM.

Perfect looks. Can you just imagine the FUN the stylists had putting together these makeup and clothing combinations. OK, maybe fun might not be the right word. Maybe stressful and career-fright-inducing, but the angst was so worth it. These are Hollywood looks in their prime. Amazing job. Congratulations to the teams who pulled together these stunning designs and to the celebrities who pulled it all off with sass, fun and just daring. Oh, we’re getting to those really soon, y’all.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Dove Cameron attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Dove Cameron attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Looks made for such a time as this.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Ava Max attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Sleek and fresh and just stunning.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Kiersey Clemons attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Did we mention stunning?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Alexandra Shipp attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Kingsley Ben-Adir attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: America Ferrera attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Xochitl Gomez attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Xochitl Gomez attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Elisabeth Röhm attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Xolo Maridueña attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Christina Hall attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage) (2023 WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Claudia Sulewski and FINNEAS attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Patrick Starrr attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Bold choices make for bold fun at the “Barbie” premiere. Doesn’t this just look like FUN?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Brittany Broski attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Pretty in pink personified. Issa Rae is aspirational in this.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Issa Rae attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

This! All of this!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Ashley Graham attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Dua Lipa attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

The design of Karrueche Tran’s look here is made for her. Something that would appear center heavy on someone else -- the bracelets and ruching at the waist -- looks balancing for her form. The orange echoes through the jewelry and shoes bring it all together beautifully.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Karrueche Tran attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Ashley Graham attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Dua Lipa probably stole the pink carpet, though. Sheer there, everywhere.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Dua Lipa attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Covered and still spectacular

In a premiere cast of looks that valued skin, skin, skin, we loved Billie Eilish’s conservative tie and boxy black pant look. Still stunning, colors just right and so put together with the oversized socks and shoes.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Billie Eilish attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Iconic in this.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Shay Mitchell attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Oh Greta. You may be the director, but you’re a still a STAR in that pink getup.⭐😍

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Greta Gerwig attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Ariana Greenblatt attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Gal. You are ON FIRE in this.❤️‍🔥🚒

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Gal Gadot attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

The color matching here is just beyond amazing.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Scarlett Bordeaux attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Nicki - this movie premiere was MADE for you.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Nicki Minaj attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

The softer, sweeter side of the Barbie premiere. Love the sunglasses accent. Perf.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Mychal-Bella Bowman attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage) (2023 WireImage)

Ryan Gosling. No, he’s not Photoshopped. He only looks like he is.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Ryan Gosling attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic,) (2023 FilmMagic)

Who do you think had the best “Barbie” premiere look? We’re loving the daring of Dua Lipa and, of course, Margot Robbie, but also Ryan Gosling. Do you need another Ryan Gosling pic? OK. You twisted our arm. Here you go.😍