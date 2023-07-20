Dee Ware’s Barbie inspired fashion collection 👗 👠

HOUSTON – It was Barbie mania at the Houston Life studio.

Local stylist Dee Ware brought the Barbie fever into our wardrobe and it was pink-tacular.

Dee is a creator of Houston Shopping Tours. Like a pub crawl, she takes her clients on a fashion tour supporting local boutiques and businesses. Plus, she developed a digital styling concept called Style Mapping, which curates capsule wardrobes unique to her customer’s personality.

And today, Dee curated a collection for our Barbie party. With the help from Leslie from Houston Party Walls, the models had fun posing inside the life-size Barbie box that made the fashion show complete.

Barbie or not, Leslie decorates for any occasion. If you were impressed with her decoration skills, you can connect with her → here.

And if you need to update your wardrobe, connect with Dee → here.

Watch the Barbie-inspired fashion show in the video above.