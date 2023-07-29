Bear relaxes in California family’s jacuzzi

The Burbank, California Police Department responded to a house after a bear was spotted relaxing in a family’s jacuzzi.

Authorities shared video of the incident on social media on Friday. Burbank is 12 miles northwest of Los Angeles, California and under a heat advisory until Saturday night.

When police arrived at the house, they saw the bear leaning back for a moment and trying to cool off from the hot weather. Who can blame him?

The bear later put all of his legs into the clear blue water. He was even able to look at the beautiful mountains in the background.

The bear eventually got out of the water and climbed over a wall to leave the house.