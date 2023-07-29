2 crashes affecting traffic on I-10 in northwest Houston

Two crashes on I-10 are affecting traffic on Saturday.

One of the crashes involved a motorcycle, and due to this the HOV westbound lanes on the highway are closed at North Post Oak Road.

There was also a second crash involving two vehicles on I-10 westbound after North Post Oak Road that is affecting the left shoulder, left lane and center lane of the highway.

Drivers should try to take other routes.

There was limited information about the incidents, and KPRC 2 is working to get more information about the crashes.