80º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Police chase in north Houston ends in major crash; Innocent driver, 2 passengers hospitalized

Driver had to be extricated from her vehicle before being airlifted to hospital

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

T.J. Parker, Reporter

Tags: Crime, Houston, Harris County

HOUSTON – An innocent driver and two passengers are critically hurt after authorities said two suspects leading officers in a chase caused a major crash in north Houston early Friday.

Houston police said it all started with a chase involving Humble Police officers.

According to investigators, the suspect who led the chase reportedly ran a red light on Ella Boulevard and Rankin Road, colliding with another vehicle.

Three people were inside the vehicle. A woman, who was driving the car, had to be extricated and was airlifted to the hospital.

Two of her passengers were taken by ground, and one of them remains in critical condition.

Police took two possible suspects in custody at the scene. They were not hurt.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police are investigating what started the chase.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email

T.J. Parker joined KPRC 2 in June 2023 and is happy to be back in Houston. Before coming back to the Lone Star State, T.J. was a reporter in Miami at WSVN Channel 7. There he covered all things up and down the south Florida coast.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram