Police chase in north Houston ends in major crash; Innocent driver, 2 passengers hospitalized

HOUSTON – An innocent driver and two passengers are critically hurt after authorities said two suspects leading officers in a chase caused a major crash in north Houston early Friday.

Houston police said it all started with a chase involving Humble Police officers.

According to investigators, the suspect who led the chase reportedly ran a red light on Ella Boulevard and Rankin Road, colliding with another vehicle.

Three people were inside the vehicle. A woman, who was driving the car, had to be extricated and was airlifted to the hospital.

Two of her passengers were taken by ground, and one of them remains in critical condition.

Police took two possible suspects in custody at the scene. They were not hurt.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police are investigating what started the chase.