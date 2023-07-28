Suspects arrested for allegedly stealing nearly 1,000 gallons of gasoline using device at Humble gas station

HUMBLE, Texas – Two men have been arrested after allegedly stealing about $5,000 worth of gasoline from a gas station in Humble Wednesday, Constable Mark Herman’s Office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a theft at a gas station located in the 8500 block of FM 1960 bypass Road West.

Upon arriving, the suspects involved were detained and identified as 31-year-old Lazaro Suarez and 43-year-old Silvino Martinez Perez, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed the men stole about 1,054 gallons of fuel from the gas station while using an OEM Mechanical Pulsar device.

Suarez and Perez were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. The suspects have been charged with felony theft, Herman said.

Their bonds were set at $5,000 each out of the 184th District Court.

According to Rocket Money, the average vehicle holds about 12 gallons of gas. The amount of gas stolen amounts to about 88 vehicles.