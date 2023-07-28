Nederland man arrested at home, receives several charges for storming Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection

Michael Marroquin, 63, of Nederland, Texas, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with a felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding.

NEDERLAND, Texas – A Texas man was arrested Thursday on felony and misdemeanor charges related to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the United States Department of Justice said.

In addition to the felony, the DOJ said Marroquin was charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

“His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election,” a news release said.

Marroquin made his initial appearance Friday in the Eastern District of Texas.

According to court documents, Marroquin traveled from Nederland to Washington, D.C., to attend the rally on Jan. 6, 2021. After the rally, Maroquin marched with others to the U.S. Capitol building and entered at around 1:20 p.m. through the Senate wing door, investigators said.

A series of recordings on Marroquin’s phone captured his movements through the Capitol, the DOJ said.

“In one such recording, as Marroquin approaches the Crypt, he states, ‘I wanna tell you something. You arrest me, but this is our House! No! You’ll never take our . . . We’re not silent anymore, understand?!’ As the crowd he’s with reaches a line of officers, Marroquin can then be heard yelling, ‘Keep moving!’” the release said.

One video on Marroquin’s phone was filmed from directly outside the House Chamber, looking through the broken door and into the faces of law enforcement with their weapons drawn and aimed back at the camera. Court documents said Marroquin attempted to engage the officer in conversation, eventually shouting, “You’re a traitor!” Officials said Marroquin exited the Capitol building at around 2:31 p.m.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Houston’s Beaumont Resident Agency.

“In the 30 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,069 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing,” the release said.

Anyone with tips is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

