Astroworld Festival report released by HPD, department says its investigation into tragedy is ‘complete’

HOUSTON – Houston Police Department released its report Friday on the deadly 2021 Travis Scott Astroworld Festival.

In a message on social media, HPD said this: “Following the conclusion of the grand jury proceedings regarding the Travis Scott Astroworld concert, the Houston Police Department pledged to publicly release the investigative report detailing HPD’s investigation in to the incident. HPD’s investigation is complete. Items in the report have been redacted in accordance with applicable law and privacy concerns including, but not limited to, dates of birth, social security numbers and addresses. We continue to pray for the victims and families affected by the Astroworld tragedy.”

The redacted report is 1,266 pages long. You can view it below. KPRC 2 is beginning to work through the document and will share updates on this story as we make it through the document.

Not seeing it correctly? You can read it here.

The report comes nearly two years after the festival on Nov. 5, 2021 led to the deaths of 10 people caught in the crush.

Coincidentally, Scott is releasing a new album on Friday -- his first since 2018′s “Astroworld” -- called “Utopia.”

