Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old girl from Royse City believed to be in ‘grave danger’

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Amber Alert, Missing Teen, Royse City, Missing Person
ROYSE CITY, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old who is believed to have been abducted from Royse City, Texas, police said.

Caylee Sellers was last seen Saturday in the 300 block of N. Houston Street at around 5 a.m., the Royse City Police Department said.

Police said she was wearing a white Colorado hoodie and black pants at the time of her disappearance.

According to officers, Sellers is believed to be in “grave danger.”

Anyone with information on Sellers’ whereabouts is urged to contact Royse City PD at 972-524-4776.

