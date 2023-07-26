Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old girl from Royse City believed to be in ‘grave danger’

Caylee Sellers was last seen Saturday in the 300 block of N. Houston Street at around 5 a.m., the Royse City Police Department said.

ROYSE CITY, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old who is believed to have been abducted from Royse City, Texas, police said.

Police said she was wearing a white Colorado hoodie and black pants at the time of her disappearance.

According to officers, Sellers is believed to be in “grave danger.”

Anyone with information on Sellers’ whereabouts is urged to contact Royse City PD at 972-524-4776.