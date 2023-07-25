Baytown family’s A/C goes out, no timeline for repairs

A Baytown mother and her two children are struggling to stay cool after the A/C unit at their apartment broke down over a week ago.

BAYTOWN, Texas – A Baytown mother and her two children are struggling to stay cool after the A/C unit at their apartment broke down over a week ago.

Octavia Smith told KPRC 2 the problem started on July 16 at The Village Apartments and continues to be a problem nine days later.

“Calling the maintenance line probably about 20-plus times throughout this whole week,” said Smith.

Smith said temperatures inside the apartment reached 92 degrees which forced her to buy two fans but ultimately, she decided it wasn’t safe and took both of her daughters ages two and four to a nearby hotel.

“It was kind of hard waking up drenched in sweat,” Smith said.

Smith said the unexpected expenses associated with the A/C unit has left her with little to no money.

“I’ve been living in hotels, the driving expenses, the food expenses, I can’t cook, or we’ll pass out. It’s too hot to turn a stove on,” Smith said.

KPRC 2 went to the complex’s front office, but it was closed due to an inspection.

We spoke to the property manager over the phone, who said about 10 or 11 other residents were dealing with similar issues.

She said the complex has had multiple issues trying to fix the problem, including getting the parts needed and finding a new contractor to help make the repairs.

She told KPRC 2 that the complex understood Smith’s frustrations and was willing to reimburse her for the fans and hotel stays if she could provide them with receipts.

If Smith was unwilling to wait for the repairs to be made, The Village Apartments said she could break her lease at no cost or penalty.

The property manager was not able to provide a timeline for when the A/C unit would be fixed but said they were working on it.

