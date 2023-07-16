Missouri City woman says landlord isn’t helping as air conditioner has been out 4 days

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – The Houston area is seeing triple digit heat and one Missouri City woman is fed up and said she’s been living without air conditioning for days. She said her landlord isn’t helping.

The woman said she has been without air conditioning for roughly four days.

A little fan sitting in front of her is the only thing she said she has to cool her.

She did not want to show her face on camera but said her name is Taylor.

She said she initially put in a maintenance request on June 28 when she noticed her AC wasn’t working as well as it should. Taylor said someone came out on July 11, but now the AC has gone completely out.

Taylor said the landlord is ALTO Asset Company 4 and the leasing company that handles the maintenance requests is Main Street Renewal. She said still, nothing has been done.

She said the thermostat is stuck on 73 degrees, but inside her home the temperature is 98 degrees.

“I’ve reached out to management, I’ve emailed management no one has gotten back to me, no one has contacted me to get a hotel. They gave me a relocation ticket, its what they called it, but no one followed up to put me into a hotel. So I had to end up leaving, one night to go stay with my son and his wife,” she said. “If I didn’t pay my rent, they would be expecting me to pay my rent and meet my obligations as a tenant. So I’m expecting the same from them to meet their obligations as my landlord.”

According to the BBB website, Main Street Renewal has an A-plus, but there were several maintenance complaints that were responded to.

Taylor said she does plan to seek legal action. KPRC 2 reached out to the landlord and leasing company, but we have not heard back.