Southwest Freeway traffic headache expected this weekend: What you need to know

HOUSTON – A construction project will resume this weekend, prompting a big closure on the Southwest Freeway at Houston’s West Loop.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the IH-69 will be closed at IH-610 West Loop continuously from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday as crews work on demolishing the old 610 West Loop northbound bridge, which reaches over the freeway.

Houston Transtar advised drivers to take these detours: “Southbound traffic to take connector to IH 610 Northbound mainlanes. Take San Felipe Rd. exit. U-turn at San Felipe Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Southbound mainlanes. Take connector to IH 69 Southbound Main Lanes. Northbound traffic to take connector to IH 610 Southbound mainlanes. Take Bellaire Blvd exit. U-turn at Bellaire Blvd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound Main Lanes. Take connector to IH 69 northbound mainlanes.”

Here are other traffic construction closures you can expect this weekend in the Houston area. Yeah, friends, it’s shaping up to be one of THOSE weekends.