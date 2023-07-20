Explore 5 different Asian countries without leaving Houston

Houston – Looking for somewhere to take your kids over the weekend? Why not check the grand opening of a new exhibition at Asia Society Texas.

The society is unveiling a $4.6 million permanent and interactive exhibition that will take you on a virtual bullet train ride to five different Asian countries.

The interactive journey will take you to China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam without ever stepping foot outside of Houston.

Your kids can learn about the arts, culture, and extensive variety of food that you can all experience for yourself, right here in Houston.

During the grand opening weekend, the society will put together other family friendly, cultural activities to check including lion dances.

AST hopes the exhibit will shine a light on the interconnectedness between people in Asia, Houston, and the United States and build a more inclusive society.

This exhibition opens on Friday, July 21, and it will be free throughout the weekend.