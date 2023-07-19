Woman shot during robbery at Humble Costco; suspects arrested after chase in stolen vehicle

HUMBLE, Texas – A woman was hospitalized and two suspects are in custody after a robbery that led to a shooting and chase in Humble Wednesday, police said.

The Humble Police Department received multiple calls regarding an aggravated robbery that had occurred at Costco off W Townsen Boulevard.

Callers told officers that a woman had been shot. When units arrived at the scene, they quickly began to assist the victim by applying medical gauze. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Moments after the robbery, investigators said a Flock LPR camera notified an officer of a stolen vehicle traveling westbound on W Townsen Boulevard. The stolen vehicle was then reportedly seen by a tow truck driver at the Waffle House on Will Clayton Parkway just off US Highway 59. Police said the female suspect exited the original vehicle and then entered another vehicle in the parking lot and ordered the driver out.

Once the driver exited her vehicle, investigators said the female suspect used the new stolen vehicle to ram into responding officers that had just arrived at that scene.

Authorities said the male suspect was observed by a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy while fleeing the scene and a vehicle pursuit began.

It was later found that the vehicle that the male and female were in had just been stolen at gunpoint and HCSO had already been looking for the vehicle.

Investigators said the male suspect fled into Montgomery County and turned around at Roman Forest, evading officers until he bailed out at the Haverstock Hills Apartments. The suspect then entered an apartment where he remained for a short time before surrendering to officers.

Captain Bradshaw with Humble PD said the female suspect requested to go to the hospital. She was transported by EMS and her charges are pending.

The male suspect has not been formally charged yet. He is currently in custody awaiting charges.

Police said they are not releasing the suspects’ names until charges are filed.

