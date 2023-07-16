82º

4 injured after vehicle crashes into house during high-speed chase in north Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Four people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a house during a high-speed chase on Saturday in north Harris County. (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Four people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a house during a high-speed chase on Saturday in north Harris County.

The wreck happened around 11:15 p.m. near Foy Lane and Wardmont Street.

The vehicle had been racing on the Sam Houston Parkway, then deputies with the Harris County Driving While Intoxicated Enforcement Unit noticed the car and initiated a chase.

The pursuit lasted for 12 miles and about 10 minutes. During the chase, the speeding vehicle lost control and crashed into a house.

The front seat passenger was seriously injured. The driver and a third person in the vehicle were also injured and all three were taken to the hospital.

There was an elderly woman in the house during the crash. She was injured and taken to the hospital in fair condition.

