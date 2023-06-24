96º

Westbound lanes of I-10 closed near Federal Road after fatal crash following chase

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Crash involving pedestrian on I-10 (Houston Transtar)

HOUSTON – The westbound lanes of I-10 near Federal Road are shut down after a fatal crash.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash happened following a pursuit of several men in a vehicle believed to be stolen. The suspects struck a vehicle causing minor injuries to the people inside.

The sheriff said the suspects subsequently crashed and bailed out. Four suspects are believed to be involved. Three fled on foot and one of the men was possibly ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the three suspects that fled, two have been apprehended and one remains at large.

The pursuit ended in the 12000 block of the East Freeway near Federal. No injuries were reported to law enforcement involved.

Houston Transtar cameras show traffic is backed up in the area. Seek an alternate route if possible.

