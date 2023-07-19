PJ’s Coffee to open new location in Sugar Land

Early mornings for work, dropping the kids of at summer camp, or early mornings in general are sometimes a pain. What if I told you that your morning could get slightly better with just a cup of coffee, especially if you live in the Sugar Land area? Well start of your Thursday morning, July 20 at 10 a.m. by going to the PJ’s Coffee Sugar Land grand opening.

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is a coffee franchise that originated on Maple Street in New Orleans, Louisiana and has now spread out around the United States and abroad. The franchise specializes in “crafting gourmet drinks using only the top 1% of Arabica beans and delicious organic tea,” according to the company’s website.

A self-taught coffee expert and founder of The Darkest Roast, Nathan Gotch, emphasizes in a coffee review that “their arabica coffee is surely one of kind,” and that the store has “been able to retain the feeling of a small coffee store while at the same opening up many different stores.”

The franchise works through a partnership called direct trade coffee. Through this arrangement PJ’s Coffee works directly with the farmers who work hard with the coffee beans in Honduras and Nicaragua, which helps cut out the middle man and give the extra money to the farmers and their families.

A grand opening will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be chances for you to get a free 12 oz. hot or cold brew iced coffee while supply last, spin the PJ’s prize wheel for a chance to win some swag, and you can even enter a raffle to win free coffee for a year.

Once you give it a try, let us know what you think in the comments.